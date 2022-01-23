Milder Temperatures, Flurries Possible to End the Weekend

Yesterday's high temperatures stayed in the teens and 20s for most of the state. Today's high temperatures will feature a milder day with upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak cold front will approach the state this evening with an increase in clouds and the chance for snow showers to move through. While we don't expect any accumulation, a dusting in a few towns cannot be ruled out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A nice day is in store for us today, with increasing clouds and flurries by this evening as a cold front approaches. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/k8ck66TOrS — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 23, 2022

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop a few degrees for Monday with a return to sunshine.

Another round of snow showers are likely by Tuesday morning as milder air moves into the state.

For more detail on the forecast you can read more on our weather blog.