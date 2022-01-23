first alert weather

Milder Temperatures, Flurries Possible to End the Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Yesterday's high temperatures stayed in the teens and 20s for most of the state. Today's high temperatures will feature a milder day with upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak cold front will approach the state this evening with an increase in clouds and the chance for snow showers to move through. While we don't expect any accumulation, a dusting in a few towns cannot be ruled out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop a few degrees for Monday with a return to sunshine.

Another round of snow showers are likely by Tuesday morning as milder air moves into the state.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 17 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

For more detail on the forecast you can read more on our weather blog.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us