National Weather Service determined there was a tornado in Killingly

The National Weather Service has determined that a tornado touched down in Killingly Wednesday.

Torry Dooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a tornado did touch down in Killingly.

The strength has not yet been determined. The National Weather Service expects to release additional information soon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning when radar indicated rotation in a strong cell over Killingly around 4:05 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The storm brought down power lines, snapped trees, ripped shingles of a house and tore through Bailey Hill Farm, bringing down a fence and damaging a barn.

James Beanland, of Bailey Hill farm, said the tornado knocked the barn off the foundation and caved in a wall of the barn.

“I couldn’t believe it," Beanland said. "I mean the trees it took down are giant giant oaks -- pulled them out the ground like they were nothing.”

State police said there were reports of tree damage near Westcott Road and fire officials said trees came down along Ledge Road as well.

Dooley said most of the damage they saw in Killingly consists of tree damage and some shingles coming off a roof.

The National Weather Service is also looking at damage in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Dooley said they believe the tornado started in Killingly, then the storm continued into Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It's not clear whether it stayed on the ground.

No injuries have been reported, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates.