connecticut weather

National Weather Service determined there was a tornado in Killingly

NBC Connecticut

The National Weather Service has determined that a tornado touched down in Killingly Wednesday.

Torry Dooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a tornado did touch down in Killingly.

The strength has not yet been determined. The National Weather Service expects to release additional information soon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning when radar indicated rotation in a strong cell over Killingly around 4:05 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The storm brought down power lines, snapped trees, ripped shingles of a house and tore through Bailey Hill Farm, bringing down a fence and damaging a barn.

James Beanland, of Bailey Hill farm, said the tornado knocked the barn off the foundation and caved in a wall of the barn.

“I couldn’t believe it," Beanland said. "I mean the trees it took down are giant giant oaks -- pulled them out the ground like they were nothing.” 

Weather Stories

connecticut weather Jan 25, 2020

Today's forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

State police said there were reports of tree damage near Westcott Road and fire officials said trees came down along Ledge Road as well.

Dooley said most of the damage they saw in Killingly consists of tree damage and some shingles coming off a roof.

The National Weather Service is also looking at damage in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Dooley said they believe the tornado started in Killingly, then the storm continued into Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It's not clear whether it stayed on the ground.

No injuries have been reported, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us