Near Record Heat Monday & Tuesday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting near-record heat on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will feature sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s to low-90s. The record for today is 93 degrees and it was set in 1987. We will likely fall just short of that record.

Conditions will be quiet this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Even hotter weather arrives by Tuesday with a forecast for a high temperature of 94 degrees. The current record for Tuesday is 94 degrees.

Our next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday afternoon and evening as cooler air works into the state.

