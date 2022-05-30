first alert forecast

Near Record Heat Monday & Tuesday

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting near-record heat on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will feature sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s to low-90s. The record for today is 93 degrees and it was set in 1987. We will likely fall just short of that record.

Conditions will be quiet this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Even hotter weather arrives by Tuesday with a forecast for a high temperature of 94 degrees. The current record for Tuesday is 94 degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Our next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday afternoon and evening as cooler air works into the state.

Get an in-depth look at the forecast here.

Local

Candlewood Lake 43 mins ago

Search Resumes at Candlewood Lake for Missing Boater

LISBON 16 hours ago

Man Drowns in Pond at a Campground in Lisbon: Officials

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us