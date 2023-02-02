New Haven County Residents Prepare for Upcoming Cold Snap

Towns all across Connecticut are opening up warming shelters for people to get away from the sub-zero temperatures expected to come starting Friday.

“It’s freezing out. Literally freezing right now,” Sydney Piekerz, who lives in New Haven, said.

People in New Haven County not mincing words when it comes to the cold. While temperatures remained in the double digits Thursday evening, Friday night is set to bring subzero numbers.

“You’re going to have to bundle up because if you don’t, you’re going to freeze your butt off,” Piekerz said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some people aren't used to being in a cold snap.

“Not in Connecticut at least. Yeah, definitely nothing like that,” Manuel Negron, who lives in New Haven, said.

Others said we’re due for harsh weather.

“I think a few years ago, we had a really bad storm. This is New England. It happens,” Piekerz said.

With Governor Ned Lamont activating the severe cold weather protocol, the warming center in Hamden is extending hours from Friday evening all the way through Sunday morning.

The town is coordinating with local nonprofits to provide resources with Hamden Police providing walk-throughs on a nightly basis.

“I definitely see a lot of homeless out here and it’s good that they have a place to go because it’s going to get cold, and it gets dangerous like that,” Negron said.

Potential hazards like icy roads on the minds of many.

“Don’t even want to drive in that. I know it’ll get pretty slick out. The ice and everything,” Negron said.