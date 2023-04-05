One Year Away From Total Solar Eclipse

We're one year away from a total solar eclipse. On April 8, 2024, the path of a total solar eclipse will move over North America.

Here in Southern New England, we won't see a total solar eclipse - where the sun's corona is visible - but we'll be a day trip away if you're interested in taking a drive.

Areas like Montreal, Burlington, VT, and Buffalo, NY, are all in the path of totality. The amount of time spent in totality depends on the location.

Yellow area indicates where the total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024.

Most of Connecticut will experience between 90% and 95% of the full solar eclipse. The higher values will be in the northwestern parts of the state.

