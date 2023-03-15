Over 1,000 Outages Remain With Strong Winds Expected

The nor'easter that impacted the state on Tuesday has moved out and over 1,000 outages remain on Wednesday. Strong winds could bring down power lines and may cause more outages during the day.

Eversource shows about 1,200 customers without power. The outages appear to be mostly impacting towns including Cornwall, Hartland, Norfolk and Sharon.

Hundreds of crews are working to restore power across the state. Since the storm began, Eversource said it has restored power to thousands of customers.

It will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Winds could gust to 45 mph.

The wind could bring down additional trees and power lines in areas that got heavy snow and may cause additional power outages.

A number of schools have made the decision to delay opening or be closed on Wednesday. You can get the full list here.

The rest of the workweek features a quieter weather pattern with highs in the 40s on Thursday and in the 50s on Friday.