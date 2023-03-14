As Storm Begins to Wind Down, Litchfield County Residents Begin Digging Out

Snow continues to fall and it has taken its toll in Litchfield County. Eversource reports nearly all of Goshen is in the dark and utility crews are working around the clock to restore power here and around the state.

Utility crews in Goshen are working through wind-driven snow and freezing temperatures after a Nor’easter knocked out power to thousands in the state.

“The power is out. The internet is out. We’ve been reading books all afternoon,” Ian Ingersoll of Cornwall tells us.

Cornwall was also one of the hardest hit spots in the state, heavy, wet snow falling there.

It’s very wet, very heavy. [Do you have to go slow when shoveling?] Go slow. Don’t want to get in trouble,” Richard Wolkowitz says.

The snow piled up on trees and branches, taking down power lines.

“We have backup heat, but we also have a generator if we need it so we are good. We’ve been through, in the past five days, without power, so a day or two is not going to kill us. It’s a little inconvenient, but we will make it through it,” explained Ingersoll.

This complex and long duration storm is causing a host of issues, especially in the northwest part of the state.

“There's a lot of impact up there. We have a huge contingency of crews working up there to restore power,” Eversource spokesperson Tricia Taskey Modifica said.

Eversource says besides their workers, they brought in hundreds of crews from as far away as Indiana, Missouri, and Texas to help get the lights back on.

Besides the snow, the wind is another concern and the damage it could cause.

“That's what we're expecting to see tonight is more and more of the winds, seems like that'll be the biggest challenge next now that the snowfall has somewhat wrapped up, so we're preparing for that, not only in the northwest part of the state, but we could see that along the shoreline as well,” Taskey Modifica added.

Eversource says they are working as quickly as possible to get everyone’s lights back on, but the situation is still fluid with the storm ongoing and if winds get up to forty-five or fifty miles per hour, that could make it difficult for crews to go up in bucket trucks.