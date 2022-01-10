extreme cold

Patchy Ice Possible This Morning, Bitterly Cold Feels-Like Temps for Tomorrow

We're starting the new work week with patchy ice possible on Monday and there will be extremely cold feels-like temperatures for Tuesday.

With temperatures below freezing, icy conditions are definitely a possibility for your Monday morning commute.

Temps are cooling to the teens and 20s by morning and black ice could make an appearance. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Several schools have announced delays or closures for Monday. You can see the full list here.

Temps will rise later in the day, reaching highs just below freezing for most cities and towns.

For Tuesday, our attention turns to extreme cold that will pivot into the state.

High temperatures on Tuesday are only expected to reach the low teens in the Hartford area with single-digit high temperatures in parts of northern CT.

The most concerning part of the cold is wind chill values as we head toward Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wind chills could range from -15 to -25 degrees, which is considered to be dangerous.

