Quiet and Seasonable Weather for Thanksgiving

High pressure will provide a sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving Day.

Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures that will end up between 45 and 50 degrees. The average high temperature for today is 48 degrees.

A cold front will move through on Friday and that will bring clouds and a few scattered showers. Another storm system will bring us periods of rain as we head into Sunday afternoon. Something to factor into your weekend.

