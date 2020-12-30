first alert weather

Rain After Midnight; Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible in Hills

Clouds roll in today and light rain will develop after midnight while some sleet or freezing rain is possible in the hill towns. A winter weather advisory has been posted for northern Litchfield County.

We will have showers Thursday morning before slow clearing. 

Another system will impact us Friday night and Saturday morning with a mix changing to rain. Then another storm might impact us Sunday into Monday.

