Rain After Midnight; Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible in Hills

Clouds roll in today and light rain will develop after midnight while some sleet or freezing rain is possible in the hill towns. A winter weather advisory has been posted for northern Litchfield County.
We will have showers Thursday morning before slow clearing.
Another system will impact us Friday night and Saturday morning with a mix changing to rain. Then another storm might impact us Sunday into Monday.
