After a mild and sunny day, the chances of rain returns through the weekend.

Nice sunshine, mixing with clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles is in the forecast for later today. Temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Considerable clouds moves in Saturday with a few showers to pop up around the state.

Sunday looks fair with increasing clouds.

Mother’s Day looks fair and brighter during the day, but rain makes another appearance Sunday night into Monday morning.

