first alert forecast

Rain Moving Into the State; Heaviest Showers to Come Overnight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rain is working its way into the state and causing soggy conditions, with the heaviest showers to come overnight.

Our NBC CT meteorologists say heavy rain is expected after midnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Up to an inch of rain accumulation is possible statewide.

Temperatures will reach the mid to uppers 50s Monday, with the shoreline reaching the low 60s. On and off rain will continue into Monday, lingering into Tuesday.

Local

Harwinton 2 hours ago

2 Motorcyclists Transported to Hospital After Hitting Deer in Harwinton

Hartford 3 hours ago

Hartford Police Investigate Shooting on Annawan Street

Rain will continue for much of the work week, with Wednesday and Thursday being mostly dry. More showers are to come Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastfirst alert weatherforecastconnecticut weatherweather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us