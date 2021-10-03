Rain Moving Into the State; Heaviest Showers to Come Overnight

Rain is working its way into the state and causing soggy conditions, with the heaviest showers to come overnight.

Our NBC CT meteorologists say heavy rain is expected after midnight.

Up to an inch of rain accumulation is possible statewide.

Temperatures will reach the mid to uppers 50s Monday, with the shoreline reaching the low 60s. On and off rain will continue into Monday, lingering into Tuesday.

Rain will continue for much of the work week, with Wednesday and Thursday being mostly dry. More showers are to come Friday.

