Rainy and colder temperatures to end the weekend, start the new week

By Darren Sweeney

After record breaking warmth on Saturday across most of the state, much colder air and rain will settle in over the next 24 hours.

A cold front that passed through the state yesterday has brought a big change. Temperatures today will be some 30 to 35 degrees colder compared to Saturday's highs.

High temperatures today will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with periods of rain.

The rain will continue through this evening and periods of rain look likely into Monday as well.

Dry but chilly temperatures are expected for Halloween on Tuesday.

