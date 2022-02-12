first alert weather

Record Warmth Today, Colder With Snow Tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Spring-like warmth will continue in the state today. The record for today is 54 set back in 1999. Our forecast is for high temperatures in the upper 50s!

A strong cold front will move through the state today and bring much colder air by tonight.

A coastal storm will brush the state by Sunday morning and bring light snow to most of the state. Minor accumulation is likely to start the day.

High temperatures on Sunday will likely stay in the 20s and low 30s for most of the state. High temperatures on Monday will stay in the 20s. The average high temperatures for this time of the year is 38 degrees!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Winter Olympics 9 hours ago

Roxbury Native Lindsey Jacobellis Wins Gold With Teammate in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

UConn Huskies 10 hours ago

No. 8 UConn Bounces Back From Loss With 84-60 Rout of DePaul

Warmer temperatures will return by later next week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastnbcct
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us