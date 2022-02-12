Record Warmth Today, Colder With Snow Tomorrow

Spring-like warmth will continue in the state today. The record for today is 54 set back in 1999. Our forecast is for high temperatures in the upper 50s!

A strong cold front will move through the state today and bring much colder air by tonight.

Weather whiplash! I know it's cliché, but it's the only to describe the difference between today's record warmth and tomorrow's cold (and snow) #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/IWVbrGpv20 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 12, 2022

A coastal storm will brush the state by Sunday morning and bring light snow to most of the state. Minor accumulation is likely to start the day.

High temperatures on Sunday will likely stay in the 20s and low 30s for most of the state. High temperatures on Monday will stay in the 20s. The average high temperatures for this time of the year is 38 degrees!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Warmer temperatures will return by later next week.