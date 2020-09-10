Scattered Downpours Ahead of Beautiful Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting a day filled with showers and humidity.

Today will bring lots of humidity and the rain will be very heavy at times. High temperatures will be between 75 and 80.

There will be a wide variation in rainfall totals across the state with a few towns receiving at least an inch or two of much-needed rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and clear out early by the morning.

Beautiful weather is in store for tomorrow and Saturday.

