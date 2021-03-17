Snow and Icy Conditions Expected Friday Morning

A storm system that will move through Connecticut will bring soaking rain on Thursday, and will end as snow Friday morning.

The rain is expected to start mid-morning on Thursday and will become heavy by the afternoon and evening.

NBC Connecticut

As colder air is pulled in, the rain will change to snow sometime around midnight.

The state could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow by sunrise on Friday.

A soaker tomorrow evening followed by a quick burst of snow as the storm departs Friday morning. Timing, impacts, and amounts coming up at 4. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/QKgrxNQ51p — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 17, 2021

There could be icy conditons on the roads as the temperatures fall overnight and into Friday morning.

The snow is expected to end around 7 a.m. Friday.