Snow Expected to Move in Friday Evening Across Connecticut

A storm will move south of Connecticut Friday evening and will bring some snow to the state.

After a day of sun and clouds on Thursday, Friday will be increasingly cloudy before the snow moves in Friday evening.

It will begin as snow and some rain between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and it could cause some problems for the evening commute.

NBC Connecticut

Any rain will change over to snow Friday night and will continue into Saturday morning.

Parts of western Connecticut could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow before it comes to an end. The shoreline and eastern Connecticut could see a coating to 2 inches.

**Update** I had to adjust the 2"-4" area to include all of Litchfield Co. and more of Hartford Co. too. Surface temps will be pretty mild, so you need decent snow intensity to make it accumulate. That may be an issue...better safe than sorry. #NBCCT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/237w3cXIGU — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 9, 2023

After the storm pulls away, skies will turn partly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday will be fair with temperatures in the 50s.

A significant storm is possible Monday and Tuesday, but whether it brings us snow, rain, or a mix remains to be seen.