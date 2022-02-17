Storm to Bring High Winds; Temperatures to Reach 50s

Temperatures will climb into the 50s today and the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a major storm that will bring heavy rain, high winds and possibly thunderstorms.

It will be breezy today and winds could reach 30 to 35 during the afternoon.

Rain will develop after 9 p.m. The rain will be heavy at times overnight, and a thunderstorm is possible toward sunrise Friday.

The strongest of the winds will come early Friday morning and winds over 55 miles per hour are likely. A high wind warning has been issued for eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts and wind advisories are issued for western Connecticut.

Wind gusts are expected to peak between 40 and 50 miles per hour in most locations with a few gusts approaching 60 mph! Power outages and tree damage is possible.

After a cold front passes tomorrow morning cooler air will move in.