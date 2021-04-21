Strong Cold Front to Bring Storm Chances Up & Temps Down

After some beautiful and warm days, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking some thunderstorms and showers today ahead of Thursday's temperature plunge.

Today will have partly sunny skies and will be mild until early afternoon when storms begin to move through the state.

Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. The storms may contain damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Sharply colder tonight and tomorrow.

It may also snow in some of the hill towns overnight into the morning.

Tomorrow's wind chill will get your attention!

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 20 degrees.

Fair weather is in the forecast for Friday.