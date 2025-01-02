Strong winds could damage trees, cause power outages

We have partly sunny skies with gusty winds on Thursday and 40-to-55 mile-per-hour winds can damage trees and take power down.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the high-30s to low-40s.

There will also be some scattered snow showers and flurries in the hill towns.

We have a close call on Monday with a storm in Philadelphia, but not here. Dry weather is on the horizon for seven to eight days.

The temperatures will be chilly all next week.

