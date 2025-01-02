StormTracker

Strong winds could damage trees, cause power outages

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have partly sunny skies with gusty winds on Thursday and 40-to-55 mile-per-hour winds can damage trees and take power down.

NBC Connecticut

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the high-30s to low-40s.

There will also be some scattered snow showers and flurries in the hill towns.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We have a close call on Monday with a storm in Philadelphia, but not here. Dry weather is on the horizon for seven to eight days.

The temperatures will be chilly all next week.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 1 hour ago

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Sep 25, 2024

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

Get an in-depth look at the forecast here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us