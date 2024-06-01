Sunny and warm weather for the start of meteorological summer

June marks the start of meteorological summer and it will feel like summer with warm temperatures well into the 80s on Saturday.

An offshore wind will bring warm temperatures down to the beaches despite the temperature of Long Island Sound hovering around 60 degrees.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the upper 70s.

The warm temperatures and comfortable air will continue through Sunday. Clouds will start to increase Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.

Besides a morning shower that is possible on Monday, a dry weather pattern will persist well into next week.

