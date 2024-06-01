StormTracker

Sunny and warm weather for the start of meteorological summer

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

June marks the start of meteorological summer and it will feel like summer with warm temperatures well into the 80s on Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

An offshore wind will bring warm temperatures down to the beaches despite the temperature of Long Island Sound hovering around 60 degrees.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the upper 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The warm temperatures and comfortable air will continue through Sunday. Clouds will start to increase Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.

Besides a morning shower that is possible on Monday, a dry weather pattern will persist well into next week.

Local

Enfield 2 mins ago

Motorcyclist from South Windsor seriously injured in Enfield crash

Groton 1 hour ago

1 dead after armored vehicle hit disabled vehicle on Gold Star Bridge in Groton

You can get the latest forecast anytime here

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us