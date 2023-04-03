weather

Sunny, Breezy and Milder Weather to Start the Week

By Darren Sweeney

After a cool end to the weekend, Monday will be milder and breezy with plenty of sunshine.

A southerly wind will begin to blow by this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph at times.

With a wind off of the water, temperatures will be much cooler at the beaches.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 54 degrees. We'll top out in the upper 50s in northern Connecticut to around 50 at the beaches.

The combination of dry air and a gusty breeze will mean an increased fire risk for this afternoon.

