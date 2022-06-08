Heavy Rain, Storms Expected Thursday Morning

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking incoming storms for Thursday morning.

With the system, there will be downpours and some embedded thunder.

While the risk is low for a severe storm, we can't rule out the possibility of tornadoes and damaging wind around daybreak.

A shot of heavy rain and thunder is likely from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and some wind damage and vivid lightning is possible.

Heavy rain could cause flooding issues for a few towns.

After a rough Thursday morning, there will be partial clearing. There's a slight chance for a storm midday.

It will be sunny on Friday. Showers are possible Saturday and it will be fair Sunday.

