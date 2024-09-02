Sunshine and lower humidity to close out the Labor Day Weekend

We have some gorgeous weather to close out the Labor Day Weekend.

Monday features abundant sunshine with only a few fair weather clouds around.

The dew points are falling, ending the sticky, humid feel we've had over the past few days.

The sunshine and lower humidity will continue through most of the week.

We can expect a preview of fall this week with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next chance of rain is late Friday or early Saturday.