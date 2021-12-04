first alert weather

Sunshine, Seasonable Temperatures to Start The Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After a blustery Friday, calmer and cooler (but seasonable) temperatures settle in for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the low 40s. We're forecasting low to middle 40s for both today and Sunday.

By Monday, we'll be tracking a warm-up with wind and rain approaching. A storm will move by to our west. The storm will eventually bring a strong cold front through on Monday evening. Wind gusts could top 40-50 MPH (higher gusts are possible). If you're decorating the yard this weekend, make sure everything is tied down tightly.

