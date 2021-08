A stretch of very hot and humid weather will come to an end today.

This is THE graphic of the day.. check out the tumbling dew point temps from the tropical 70's to the refreshing 50's all within about 12-18 hours from now. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/oqDVwefSUp — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 14, 2021

A cold front will sweep through the state today bringing much more comfortable air by Sunday.

Along with the cold front, a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Any storm could contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

By Sunday, much lower humidity and sunshine return with lower 80s for high temperatures.

The humidity looks to remain quite comfortable through the middle of next week.