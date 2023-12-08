Tracking heavy rain and strong wind gusts for Sunday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that could bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to Connecticut on Sunday.

The storm is expected to move in by midday as rain develops across the state. The heaviest rain will fall late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

A significant amount of rain is possible. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain could fall, resulting in some flooding. A flood watch has also been issued.

The flooding could impact your Monday morning commute. On top of the rain, strong winds are also a concern. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible on the shoreline, which could lead to some scattered power outages.

In preparation of the storm, Eversource is bringing in outside crews to help.

Once the storm moves out Monday, there will be sunshine and a gusty northwesterly wind. There is also potential for some snow showers in the Northwest Hills.

