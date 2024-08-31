StormTracker

Tracking showers for parts of Labor Day weekend

By Darren Sweeney

While a washout is not expected, a cold front will approach the northeast tonight into Sunday, bringing clouds and the chance of showers.

To start, today looks like a blend of clouds and sunshine. It is expected to remain dry with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

By tonight, clouds increase with a rising chance of showers. There could be an isolated thunderstorm. The shower chance will linger into Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies.

Through the day on Sunday, some clearing is likely, especially the farther north and west you will be. A thunderstorm chance can't be ruled out through the afternoon as the front lingers nearby.

Sunshine is expected to return for Monday with lowering levels of humidity and highs in the 70s.

