Warming temperatures through the weekend with plenty of sunshine

The dry stretch of weather we've experienced for much of October continues, along with warming temperatures through the weekend.

In fact, temperatures are expected to climb 10 to 15 degrees above average both today and Sunday. The average high temperature for the weekend is 62 degrees.

High temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer as temperatures away from the shoreline climb to the upper 70s.

The sunny, warm, and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue well into next week. Temperatures early in the week will approach or even exceed 80 degrees.

