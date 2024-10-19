StormTracker

Warming temperatures through the weekend with plenty of sunshine

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The dry stretch of weather we've experienced for much of October continues, along with warming temperatures through the weekend.

In fact, temperatures are expected to climb 10 to 15 degrees above average both today and Sunday. The average high temperature for the weekend is 62 degrees.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

High temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer as temperatures away from the shoreline climb to the upper 70s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The sunny, warm, and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue well into next week. Temperatures early in the week will approach or even exceed 80 degrees.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us