Storm Causes Flooding, Damage in Parts of Connecticut

People are cleaning up after Tuesday's rain storm and flash flooding caused damage in parts of Connecticut.

In Waterbury, firefighters said there was about three feet of water on Thomaston Avenue and multiple people and cars were stranded. The road has since cleared.

Debbie Jensen from Waterbury sent in these photos of flooding on Watertown Avenue during Tuesday's storm.

A home in the Bunker Hill section of Waterbury was struck by lightning, according to firefighters. The lightning struck the chimney and most or all of the chimney of the home fell over.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The northbound 22 entrance ramp to Route 8 in Seymour is impassable due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

In Oxford, the storm also caused a tree to come down on a truck. It's unclear if anyone is injured.

At this time, Eversource is reporting 3,650 outages with a majority in Bristol, Hartford and Naugatuck.

Tuesday's storm triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings.