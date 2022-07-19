Stretch of Extreme Heat With Humidity Starts Today

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a stretch of extreme heat with humidity for the next few days. This week's temperatures will likely lead to this summer's first heat wave.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs between 88 and 93 degrees. The temperatures will feel worse because of moderate humidity.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot with highs between 93 and 98. It will feel like it is over 100 degrees due to high humidity.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

The stretch of 90-degree weather continues on Friday with highs in the mid 90s.

Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme weather protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers during the extreme heat. The protocol will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online to find the closest location to you.

Here are some tips to stay safe in the extreme heat:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.