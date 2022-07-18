Governor Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Extreme Heat

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's extreme weather protocol in preparation of extreme heat expected over the next several days.

The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists forecast high temperatures well into the 90s. The first heat wave of the summer seems very likely with uncomfortable and dangerous levels of humidity.

The protocol will be activated starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. and it'll remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re about to experience our first heat wave of the year that over the next several days will bring very hot conditions, especially during the peak sunlight hours of the day,” Lamont said.

Governor Lamont's office said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the heat. While it's enacted, a system of state agencies, municipalities and other partners coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure cooling centers are available.

“Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures," Lamont continued.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online to find the closest location to you.

Here are some tips to stay safe in the extreme heat:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.