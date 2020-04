After a beautiful, sunny day on Monday, today will be almost as nice before a chance for rain tonight.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will be near 65 inland and cooler at the shoreline.

Rain is possible as the chance for showers increases late tonight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with more rain likely in the morning. Highs are expected in the middle 50s.

The chances for rain continue on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

