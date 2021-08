Hello August! We have sunny skies and nice temperatures to start the first week of the month.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. The humidity will be low.

Tonight will be fair with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks similar with highs near 80.

A storm out over the ocean will spread clouds into the state tomorrow, but the rain will stay out to sea.

Wednesday will be cloudy with highs near 80.

