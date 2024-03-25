Happy Monday! We will have a sunny start to the new workweek.

Monday will have abundant sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s.

There will be fair skies in the evening. It will be cool and near 30 degrees.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and it will become more gray. It will also be a bit cool with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

A few light scattered showers or drizzle is possible Tuesday night through Thursday.

Friday will be clear and the weekend will be bright.

