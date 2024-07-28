StormTracker

Sunny this morning with clouds developing this afternoon

We had mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures falling into the upper 50s in eastern CT and the NW Hills.

We're still dealing with a little bit of wildfire smoke causing some hazy skies, this was the view from our Farmington camera early today.

Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s across the state.

By tonight, the clouds will continue to thicken up and some showers are possible, especially as we get closer to midnight.

There are more rain chances throughout the upcoming workweek and the humidity rises.

