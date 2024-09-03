StormTracker

Sunny with high temperatures in mid-70s after chilly start

We have a chilly start to the day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s.

But it will be sunny and the temperatures will get into the mid-70s as the day goes on.

As day turns to night, it will be fair and chilly again with temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s.

More sun is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday and we are looking at high temperatures between 75 and 80.

The clouds will increase on Friday, but high temperatures will get to near 80.

Some showers or periods of heavier rain are possible over the weekend.

