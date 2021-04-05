Sunshine and 60s For The Week Ahead!

The beautiful weather continues this week!

Monday will feature abundant sunshine with mild temperatures in the mid-to-low-60s.

It will be very breezy this afternoon with a northwest wind gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour. The wind along with the very dry conditions will lead to an elevated fire risk.

Aside from the chance for rain next weekend, we are in the middle of a really quiet and dry stretch of weather, and with gusty wind fire danger remains very high. We could use some rain!

The remainder of the week looks to feature a blend of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

