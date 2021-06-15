weather

Sunshine & Scattered Storms Expected Tuesday

After a wet and stormy start to the week, today is looking much brighter!

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Clouds will clear Tuesday morning and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday as well in the mid to upper 70s.

After lunch time, we'll be watching for a few scattered showers and storms to develop. Not everyone will see rain, but where storms develop they could contain locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning. While we are not expecting severe weather, some storms could be on the stronger side.

The rest of the week looks fantastic with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We'll climb into the 80s by Friday!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

