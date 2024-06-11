StormTracker

Temperatures in mid-70s on Tuesday; heat wave possible next week

We have lots of sunshine on Tuesday morning, then midday cloudiness is likely and it will turn gray for a little while.

High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

It will clear this evening and it will be fair tonight

We will have more sun and warmer temperatures tomorrow that get into the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

It will be even warmer on Thursday when temperatures get between 85 and 91 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and we will have a round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be fair and in the lower 80s.

There are signs of real heat next week with temperatures near 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

