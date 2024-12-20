StormTracker

Tracking a chance for snow showers this afternoon into Saturday

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a chance for snow showers this afternoon and into early Saturday morning.

A dusting to an inch of snow is possible this afternoon.

Localized amounts could be up to two inches, especially in higher elevation areas.

Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s on Friday morning and will get into the 30s to 40.

Then, this weekend will be colder and Connecticut's severe weather protocol has been activated from Saturday through Christmas Eve.

The afternoon high temperatures will slide into the lower 20s by Sunday and the morning temperatures will be in the single digits.

The next system worth watching could bring us some rain and snow showers on Christmas Eve and into early Christmas Day.

We're monitoring the timing and temperatures associated with this system, so stay tuned!

