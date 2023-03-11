Tracking a Major Storm for the New Week

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a major storm to develop off of the east coast early next week.

A strong storm is expected to form and move off of the northeast coast late Monday into Tuesday. The storm is expected to intensify into a strong storm with heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for heavy wet snow.

Parts of the state could see more than 6 inches of snow, especially in the hills. The exact location of the rain/snow line is too early to forecast. The storm will spread rain and wind into the state on Monday afternoon with the peak of the storm (and possible change to wet snow) likely on Tuesday.

Strong northeasterly winds could gust 40 to 50 mph at the peak of the storm with possible coastal flooding.

