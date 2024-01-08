StormTracker

Tracking our next storm: Pouring rain Tuesday could cause flooding problems

Now that this weekend's snowstorm has moved out, our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next storm that will impact the state on Tuesday.

Rain and wet snow will develop on Tuesday afternoon after 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

The rain will pour Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. The amount of rain and intensity of rain is something our meteorologists are watching.

The cleanup continues after a weekend snowstorm and before heavy rain moves in.

The melting snow and pouring rain will create problems across the state.

Flooding is possible and likely in places including basements, streets and low-lying areas. It's also likely that there will be coastal and river flooding.

Eversource said it is bringing in additional crews to help respond to the winds and rain.

The rain will taper off on Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

