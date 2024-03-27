StormTracker

Tracking periods of rain developing tonight, continues Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking periods of rain that develop tonight and continue through the day on Thursday.

Wednesday will have low clouds and drizzle. The temperatures will be milder with highs in the 50s.

Periods of rain will develop Wednesday night. It may be heavy at times Thursday and Thursday night. Up to 2" of rain is possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Friday, there will be partial clearing.

Saturday will be fair with highs in the 50s.

Local

East Haven 14 mins ago

East Haven residents warned about lottery scam

South Windsor 1 hour ago

Fire found in pile of laundry at South Windsor business

There will be some cloudiness early Sunday before clearing. Easter Sunday will l have highs in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us