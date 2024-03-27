Tracking periods of rain developing tonight, continues Thursday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking periods of rain that develop tonight and continue through the day on Thursday.

Wednesday will have low clouds and drizzle. The temperatures will be milder with highs in the 50s.

Periods of rain will develop Wednesday night. It may be heavy at times Thursday and Thursday night. Up to 2" of rain is possible.

On Friday, there will be partial clearing.

Saturday will be fair with highs in the 50s.

There will be some cloudiness early Sunday before clearing. Easter Sunday will l have highs in the 50s.

