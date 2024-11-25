Tracking rain for Tuesday and Thanksgiving

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking multiple chances for rain for the week of Thanksgiving.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. It will become cloudy late with lows in the 40s.

Scattered showers are likely on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

For the busy travel day on Wednesday, it will be fair and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s. There should not be any travel issues.

While snow was originally a possibility for Thanksgiving, at this point, the day looks wet. There will be rain during the day with highs in the mid 40s.

Since this is still a few days out, this could change. Our StormTracker meteorologists are keeping a close eye on it and will continue to provide updates as the holiday gets closer.

The rain will clear on Black Friday, however, morning showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The weekend looks chilly and bright.