Very warm and humid day on tap, isolated showers possible

Labor Day Weekend is continuing with a very warm and humid day on Sunday and isolated showers are possible.

The day is starting cloudy and humid.

A few scattered showers are around in the morning. The best chance for rain is in southern Connecticut.

The skies will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. It will also be very warm and humid.

An isolated storm is possible later on in the afternoon or tonight.

For Labor Day, the skies will clear and the day looks amazing.

The beautiful weather continues into the new workweek with sunny and dry conditions.

