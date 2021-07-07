Very Warm & Muggy Today, More Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Clean up is still underway after strong thunderstorms moved through the state yesterday and there is a possibility for more storms today.

Cleanup is underway in Bristol and Plainville after severe weather Tuesday.

Low clouds today will give way to mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and muggy with feels like temps near 95.

Another round of thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Elsa. At this point, Elsa looks to bring rain and wind here tomorrow night and Friday. It is expected to make landfall in Florida today.

Connecticut utilities are preparing for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa later this week.

