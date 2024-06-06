Risk of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers continue on Thursday morning and we’ll see a pause in the rain by midday.

Then, the risk of thunderstorms will go up for this afternoon and evening and some storms could pack a little punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even small hail.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Conditions on Thursday will be humid with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Friday will be less humid with warmer temperatures and drier conditions.