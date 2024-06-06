StormTracker

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers continue on Thursday morning and we’ll see a pause in the rain by midday.

Then, the risk of thunderstorms will go up for this afternoon and evening and some storms could pack a little punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even small hail.

Conditions on Thursday will be humid with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Friday will be less humid with warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

