You have one last chance to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut this year

We have one last chance to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut before 2024 ends. Over the weekend, a Corona Mass Ejection sent plasma and other charged particles out from the Sun.

SWPC

Those particles are expected to reach Earth late Monday and early Tuesday morning. The peak of the event looks to occur after 3 a.m. It's possible the timeframe could change as satellites take in new data on the speed and location of those charged particles.

A strong Geomagnetic storm looks possible. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 Watch and a Kp Index of 7 looks likely. For context, the solar storm that we saw back in October has a Kp Index closer to 9.

So Monday night's storm likely won't be able to be seen with the naked eye, a long exposure camera will work the best. Here's a look back at some of your images from the October event!

If you want to try to see it, choose a dark location away from city lights and look north. The best time will be after midnight through sunrise. Skies will continue to clear out Monday afternoon and through the evening so the weather shouldn't be a issue for viewing!

For more information on the Northern Lights and for the latest updates on the timing, you can head over to the Space Weather Prediction Center's website here.