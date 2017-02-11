Another Significant Winter Storm Moves in Tomorrow

Another significant winter storm will impact Connecticut tomorrow into early Monday morning.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued two First Alert's for storms that will impact the state tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Snow and sleet will move into the state during the mid to late morning hours tomorrow. Snow will come down heavy at times. A wintry mix will occur for areas of southern Connecticut while the northern half of the state will be primarily snow.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the northern Connecticut counties while Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the southern counties.

We are forecasting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches for the Litchfield and Tolland hills and as little as 1 to 3 inches for areas of southern Connecticut.

The snow, sleet, and rain will wrap up early Monday morning. This will likely lead to once again more school cancellations and delays. Click here for the latest list of cancellations and delays.